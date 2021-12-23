Vaccination sites closed on Christmas and New Year holidays | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit has advised that the COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed for the Christmas and New Year holidays from Friday, December 24, to Monday, December 27, and again from Friday, December 31, to Monday, January 3, 2022.

Vaccinations will take place from Tuesday, December 28, to Thursday, December 30, and will resume next year from Tuesday, January 4.

The Unit’s offices located at Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael, will also be closed during the specified dates