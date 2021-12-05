Vaccination schedule for Sunday, December 5 | Loop Barbados

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at two sites today, Sunday, December 5.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mile-and-a-Quarter, St. Peter, will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will also be a drive-thru vaccination site at The Lodge School, Society, St. John, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the sites. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any centre or pop-up clinic to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available at the sites for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate.