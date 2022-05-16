Vaccination schedule for May 16 through to May 22 | Loop Barbados

The National Vaccination Programme in Barbados is still underway and a special appeal is being issued for those persons who are unvaccinated to come forward and for others to receive their booster shots as COVID-19 is not gone from the island’s shores.

Members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered at various polyclinics and sites from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

The venues and times are listed below.

Monday, May 16

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Mobile Unit:

National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St. Michael -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

No sites will be operating.

Sunday, May 22

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).