Vaccination schedule for May 16 through to May 22 | Loop Barbados

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Vaccination schedule for May 16 through to May 22 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Vaccination schedule for May 16 through to May 22

Third shooting victim critical after second Sunday shooting

Parishioners subdue gunman in fatal California church attack

2 wounded: Fernihurst shooting leaves holes in 4 homes and vehicles

India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

Bank Hall man wanted by the Police Service

The Latest: 10 Dead in Buffalo supermarket attack

49-year-old wanted by police

Big blow: India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security

44-year-old COVID-positive patient dies

Monday May 16

29?C
Community

AstraZeneca doses not available

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Vaccination Programme in Barbados is still underway and a special appeal is being issued for those persons who are unvaccinated to come forward and for others to receive their booster shots as COVID-19 is not gone from the island’s shores.

Members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered at various polyclinics and sites from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

The venues and times are listed below.

Monday, May 16

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Mobile Unit:

National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St. Michael -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

No sites will be operating.

Sunday, May 22

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

Community

15 Free online, hybrid courses on offer for Bajans 16 years and over

Community

Vaccination schedule for May 16 through to May 22

See also

More From

World News

Brian Lara devastated by the death of former cricketer Andrew Symonds

‘You were a champion bloke and the cricket world will miss you’

Barbados News

2 wounded: Fernihurst shooting leaves holes in 4 homes and vehicles

One victim, shot multiple times about the body has suspected internal organ damage

Sport

Bajan coach wins soccer championship in the USA

John Ward leads Atlanta International School to their second GHSA state title

Barbados News

Third shooting victim critical after second Sunday shooting

The two incidents happened about 17 hours apart

World News

The Latest: 10 Dead in Buffalo supermarket attack

Police calling the mass shooting a ‘hate crime’

World News

UPDATE: At least 8 dead in mass shooting at New York supermarket

UPDATE:
The death toll stands at 10.
The Latest: 10 Dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
Police calling the mass shooting a ‘hate crime’

[Original story: 4:36pm, Saturday, May 14,