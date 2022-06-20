Vaccination schedule for June 20 – 26 | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Vaccination schedule for June 20 – 26 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Vaccination schedule for June 20 – 26

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Son remembers his father’s passion for writing

It’s Jus finds his biggest fan in Willow

Your evening read: The Father’s Day edition

Female, 87, passes away from COVID-19

Kirk wrapped around little Shakir’s finger

Students encouraged to grow their own food

Daryll Jordan Secondary alumni gives back

Crop Over Sweet Limes a hit in the community

Monday Jun 20

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

43 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at various polyclinics and sites from Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26.

The venues and times are listed below.

Monday, June 20

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30 pmEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 pm

Tuesday, June 21

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30 pmWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 pmEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 pm

Wednesday, June 22

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30 pmSt. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St Philip – 1:00 to 3:00 pmWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 pmEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter – 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Thursday, June 23

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30 pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 pm

Friday, June 24

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St John – 9:00 am to 3:00 pmBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmPegwell Community Church, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, Christ Church – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30 pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, June 25

No vaccination sites operating.

Sunday, June 26

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification cards. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster.

At present, second boosters are available for people 50 years and older as well as for those who are immuno-compromised; healthcare workers and other frontline workers, four months after the first booster.

Persons receiving boosters may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification. Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Vaccination schedule for June 20 – 26

World News

Colombia picks 1st leftist president in tight runoff contest

Barbados News

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley tests positive for COVID-19

See also

More From

Lifestyle

Kirk wrapped around little Shakir’s finger

“His mom comes in first and he’s like ‘Where is dad?'”

Barbados News

Tough times ahead warns IMF managing director

Countries advised to strengthen their capacity amid rising inflation

Community

12-year-old St Leonard’s Boys student awarded for his bravery

Emmanuel Cherubin of St Leonard’s Boys’ School is Barbados’ newest Peace Ambassador

World News

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Terrified postal workers noticed a parcel moving — and found a deadly king cobra wriggling around inside.
The worried delivery workers in Khon Kaen province, north-east Thailand, saw the box mo

Barbados News

Barbados announces 23-member team for Caribbean Games

The Barbados team will be competing in aquatics, judo, netball and track and field

Festivals

Crop Over Sweet Limes a hit in the community

The festival fever took over Scotland View Bar in Indian Ground St Peter