Vaccination schedule for June 14 – 19 | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit is encouraging persons to take advantage of the available COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered at polyclinics and specific sites from Tuesday, June 14, to Sunday, June 19.

Tuesday, June 14

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30am to 3:00pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00am to 2:00pmWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:00pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:30pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 2:00 to 3:30pm

Wednesday, June 15

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30am to 3:00pmSt. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 1:00 to 3:00pmWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter – 1:00 to 4:00pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30pmEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 2:00 to 3:30pm

Thursday, June 16

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00am to 2:00pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:30pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 1:30 to 3:30pm

Friday, June 17

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St John – 9:00am to 3:00pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter – 9:00am to 4:00pmBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30am to 3:00pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00am to 2:00pmGlebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30pm

Saturday, June 18

No vaccination sites will be operating.

Sunday, June 19

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00am to 2:00 pm

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification cards. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster.

At present, second boosters are available for people 50 years and older, as well as for those who are immuno-compromised; healthcare workers and other frontline workers, four months after the first booster. Persons receiving boosters may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).