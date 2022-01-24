Vaccination schedule for January 24 to 30 | Loop Barbados

·4 min read
Vaccination schedule for January 24 to 30
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The Immunisation Unit encourages members of the public to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines which will be available at various sites from Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30.

The locations and times are listed below.

Monday, January 24

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sandals Royal Conference Centre, Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sandals Royal Conference Centre, Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, January 28

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sandals Royal Conference Centre, Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 29

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sandals Royal Conference Centre, Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 30

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card. Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

