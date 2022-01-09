Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16 | Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16

Barbados does not accept rapid antigen tests for entry, only PCR

Man succumbs to COVID-19

PM Mottley wants people to quit the election tampering talk

BLP leader warns Bajans against voting for an opposition

Female bicyclist dies in crash with lorry

Bee’s ready 1st: Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to launch manifesto today

MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events

Term 2 for primary, secondary students starts virtually on January 11

Discussions on to reuse schools as COVID facilities in Omicron surge

Sunday Jan 09

28?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

The Immunisation Unit advises the public that COVID-19 vaccines will be available at a number of polyclinics and vaccination sites from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, January 16.

The locations and times are listed below.

Monday, January 10

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 14

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Mobile Units

Amir’s Chicken, Lowlands, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Barbados Football Association, Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey Turf, St. Michael -10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Codrington College, Sargeant’s Street, St. John – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16

Coronavirus

Barbados does not accept rapid antigen tests for entry, only PCR

World News

Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

See also

More From

Elections

BLP leader warns Bajans against voting for an opposition

Mottley: Can we do it again? Yes, we can. Shall we do it again? It depends on the electorate

Caribbean News

Bajan-American nominated for NYC Corporation Counsel position

She will be the first Caribbean-born woman to serve as Corporation Counsel in New York City’s history

Elections

PM Mottley wants people to quit the election tampering talk

‘May God bless this nation and the integrity of this democratic process which many are trying to tarnish’

Barbados News

Female bicyclist dies in crash with lorry

Two road fatalities recorded in eight days

Coronavirus

MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises that as part of the measured re-opening of the entertainment sector, patrons of private events who need to be tested for COVID-19 are expected to pay a

Entertainment

Oscar winner and groundbreaking Bahamian actor Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94. P