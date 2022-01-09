Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16 | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit advises the public that COVID-19 vaccines will be available at a number of polyclinics and vaccination sites from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, January 16.

The locations and times are listed below.

Monday, January 10

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 14

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Mobile Units

Amir’s Chicken, Lowlands, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barbados Football Association, Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey Turf, St. Michael -10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Codrington College, Sargeant’s Street, St. John – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.