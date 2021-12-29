Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31 | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit advises the public of an update to the vaccination schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, December 30. Additionally, one site will operate half-day on Friday, December 31.

Please see the locations and times listed below.

Thursday, December 30

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9 am to 3 pm.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 am to 4 pm.

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10 am to 2 pm.

Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church – 2 to 4 pm.

Friday, December 31

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 am to noon

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate.