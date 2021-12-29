Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31 | Loop Barbados

·3 min read
Home
Local News
Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021

Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31

Phasing out of inefficient lights starts Jan 1

Atherley criticises early election call – constitution should be first

Year in Review: Top 5 Community stories marred by tragedy

Mixed reactions by Bajans to election call

Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable

WHO: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

De Peiza wants Barbadians to care enough to go out and vote

Franklyn stands by the notion ‘We should have fixed terms’

Wednesday Dec 29

25?C
Barbados News
Loop News

The Immunisation Unit advises the public of an update to the vaccination schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, December 30. Additionally, one site will operate half-day on Friday, December 31.

Please see the locations and times listed below.

Thursday, December 30

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9 am to 3 pm.
Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 am to 4 pm.
Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10 am to 2 pm.
Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church – 2 to 4 pm.

Friday, December 31

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 am to noon

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021

Barbados News

Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31

Community

Phasing out of inefficient lights starts Jan 1

More From

Barbados News

Franklyn stands by the notion ‘We should have fixed terms’

Responding to the question of possible record-low voter turnout, he said, “those people don’t have the interest of the country at heart”

Barbados News

See also

De Peiza wants Barbadians to care enough to go out and vote

DLP Head calling Barbadians to go to the polls safely to move away from a ‘one-party state’

Community

Atherley criticises early election call – constitution should be first

PdP to give details on their candidates this Thursday

Community

Mixed reactions by Bajans to election call

Some citizens expect fewer numbers to head to the polls for January 2022 elections

Barbados News

Former BLP stalwart, UPP president ‘a bit surprised’ by elections call

UPP in its 2018 Manifesto called for a change to our election laws to remove this unnecessary phenomenon called snap elections

Community

BRSA demands uninsured motorists be held responsible

“…you pay your insurance sometimes upfront and still when something happens you do not have a strong backing”