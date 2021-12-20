Vaccination schedule for December 20 to 23 | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit advises that COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at some polyclinics and vaccination sites this week.

Please see the locations and times below.

Monday, December 20

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 am to noon

Princess Margaret Secondary School, Six Roads, St. Philip – 9 am to 4 pm

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10 am to 12:30 pm

Masonic Centre, Salters, St. George – 10 am to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 am to noon

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10 am to 12:30 pm

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 2 pm to 4 pm

Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church – 2 pm to 4 pm.

Wednesday, December 22

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 8:30 am to noon

Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael -10 am to 12:30 pm

Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 2 pm to 4 pm

Thursday, December 23

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9 am to 3 pm

Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church – 2 pm to 4 pm.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card. Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate.