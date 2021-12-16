Home
December 16, 2021
Vaccination schedule for December 16 to 19 | Loop Barbados
The Immunisation Unit advises members of the public that they may access the available COVID-19 vaccines at any of the vaccination sites which will operate from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19. The locations and times are listed below.
