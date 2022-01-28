Vaccination Programme receives generous donation from SJPI students | Loop Barbados

“An extra layer of protection” is how a donation of 100 face shields from the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) was described yesterday by the Co-coordinator of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand.

The personal protection equipment, produced by students, was handed over to the Programme by Principal of the SJPI, lan Drakes, in a brief ceremony at Building #2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Ferdinand said: “These shields are really precious for us. As you know, we are now into validation at all the different events, in addition to our vaccines that have been given; so, these shields will be given to the [staff] members who will be interacting with the public and will give us an extra layer of protection. So, we are very grateful, and we thank you for this generous donation.”

Drakes, who pointed out that the Board of Management, staff and students were excited by the opportunity to give to the National Vaccination Programme, noted that the shields would assist the health care providers, in the field, as they try to fight the pandemic here.

He said of the SJPI: “Our main objective is giving back in this pandemic era because we would have done them [the face shields] for production for sale, and now, we want to also give back as part of [the] social responsibility of the SJPI. We are very happy and excited to be a part of this collaboration and we are looking forward to forming this into a very positive partnership.

“We must continue to fight and wave on this pandemic out of our life…. So, management and staff really appreciate the opportunity to make this presentation to this unit that is doing so much great work.”