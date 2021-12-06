Vaccination centres closing at 2:30 pm, December 6 | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Vaccination centres closing at 2:30 pm, December 6 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Vaccination centres closing at 2:30 pm, December 6

Fuel prices up by 12 cents in some cases

Barbadian, new head of women’s football in The Bahamas

Pollard out of West Indies white-ball tour of Pakistan

Three more die of COVID-19; toll stands at 238

Argentina donates COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados

Vaccination schedule for Sunday, December 5

Another Barbadian dies of COVID-19 at Blackman and Gollop Facility

Murder accused, Shakira Blackman, remanded

Man, 40, dies receiving treatment at QEH following altercation

Monday Dec 06

28?C
Barbados News

There are two sites operating today

Loop News

Masonic Centre, Salters, St George (FILE)

The Immunisation Unit encourages the public to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines which will be available today, Monday, December 6.

The sites which will operate are:

Sharon Moravian Church Hall, Sharon, St Thomas – 8:30 am to 2:30 pmMasonic Centre, Salters, St George – 10am to 2:30 pm

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the sites. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any centre or pop-up clinic to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available at the sites for persons 18 years and older who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Vaccination centres closing at 2:30 pm, December 6

Barbados News

Fuel prices up by 12 cents in some cases

Sport

Barbadian, new head of women’s football in The Bahamas

More From

Travel

COVID cases detected on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

The cruise ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

Business

See also

Scotiabank named Barbados’ Bank of the Year 2021

Scotiabank wins title for second consecutive year

Community

COVID-19 Unit Head warns against gatherings this Christmas

Chapman: ‘Not a time for us to put Christmas over our own health’

Coronavirus

Argentina donates COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados

Barbados received 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Argentina. The shipment arrived on Saturday, December 4 at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

On hand to accept t

Coronavirus

Three more die of COVID-19; toll stands at 238

Three people – one man and two women – are the most recent victims of COVID-19.

Two more deaths occurred on Saturday, December 4. A 57-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman passed away at the Harris

Barbados News

Vaccination schedule for Sunday, December 5

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at two sites today, Sunday, December 5.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mile-and-a-Quarter, St. Peter, will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There wi