Vaccination bus to hit schools islandwide | Loop Barbados

In a bid to increase the vaccination rate amongst the paediatric population [ages 12 and up], a vaccination bus will be rolled out during Term 3.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney reported that the vaccination rate for eligible students borders around 50.7 per cent.

McConney launched an appeal for parents and guardians to consent to the jab, thereby increasing the national vaccination rate.

“We would like as a ministry to see that [vaccination rate] go higher. Our scientists [and] our advisers are telling us that indeed the vaccine offers another layer of protection and we would wish to be able to encourage all persons to add as many layers as they can to their own responsible safety,” she remarked.

The Education Minister disclosed that principals have sent an email to students with a link to sign up for the vaccination drive. She added that it was important to consent so that the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Education can prepare and plan for the deployment of the bus, as it will be touching several schools.

“It is important that you do this, not just to get them vaccinated but in indicating your consent, you allow us to plan. Because if we know there are 50 students are school X who will be requiring vaccines and there are 30 more here and 100 over there, we are better able to deploy resources and ensure we have the adequate materials and adequate supplies to be able to schedule you.”

Parents and guardians must give their consent for the child to be inoculated.

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw reminded parents to check the email saying:

“The medical officer of health or the nurse will not be vaccinating any child without parental consent. So parents, if you want your children to be vaccinated make sure that you sign them up. Check your children’s inbox for that form. The principal disseminated that form.”

Broaching on the vaccination for students under the age of 12 – ages five to 11 – , deputy chief medical officer, Dr Anton Best disclosed that the Ministry of Health was actively trying to procure the specific Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

He stressed that the vaccine administered to those above the age of 12 cannot be applied to young children.

“You cannot take what you would give an adult, simply dilute it and give a child. You have to procure the specific Pfizer vaccine for that age group,” said Dr Best.

He added: “Hopefully, within the next few weeks, we will have some. We are working assiduously to try and procure some. We don’t have but we are working towards getting it”.