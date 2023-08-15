UWI’s faculties of medical sciences accredited for another 5 years Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is pleased to announce that its Faculties of Medical Sciences have been successfully accredited for an additional five-year period, from 2023 to 2028 by the region’s accreditation body, The Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

The decision to renew the accreditation was reached at CAAM-HP’s meeting held on July 19 and 20, 2023 following a comprehensive review and evaluation conducted by the Authority during 2022 visits to the three teaching sites at Mona, St Augustine, Cave Hill and the clinical site in The Bahamas.

The CAAM-HP accreditation reaffirms the high quality and standards upheld by The UWI Faculties of Medical Sciences in medical education and healthcare training. This recognition underscores the commitment of The UWI to consistently provide a world-class education to medical students as well as students studying other health professions.

The rigorous evaluation process undertaken by the CAAM-HP encompassed a thorough assessment of various aspects of the Faculties of Medical Sciences, including curriculum content, faculty expertise, clinical training facilities, research initiatives, and overall adherence to global best practices in medical education. The accreditation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of The UWI community in ensuring that students receive the highest calibre of education and training.

News of this five-year reaccreditation comes as the Caribbean region’s only world-ranked University celebrates its 75th anniversary, birthed initially with 33 medical students.

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, expressed his enthusiasm over the accreditation, stating, “We are very proud of this accomplishment, which reflects the unwavering commitment of our faculties, staff, and students to the pursuit of excellence in medical education. This reaccreditation not only highlights our dedication to producing skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals who will make meaningful contributions to the well-being of our communities, it also solidifies the UWI’s standing as a leading institution in medical education within the Caribbean region and beyond.”

Vice-Chancellor Beckles, who often describes the past three years as demonstrative of “The UWI’s finest hour in service to the region”, spotlighted the contributions of the University’s medical faculties to the regional COVID-19 response.

He also underscored the impact as an internationally recognised research university, through the academic and research output of indigenous entities like its George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre and Caribbean Institute for Health Research.