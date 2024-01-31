UWI warns of online scam Loop Barbados

UWI warns of online scam
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Fraudulent social media pages promote fake UWI certified courses

Rosemary Forde

13 hrs ago

The University of the West Indies (UWI) is warning persons about a free course scam online.

Raising the alarm, the university issued a statement on Tuesday, January 30 that several social media pages on Facebook and Instagram were running fraudulent advertisements with the UWI name.

These pages which include ‘Houseservice-UK’, ‘Livelife4’, ‘House Life’, and ‘Online Life’, are claiming to offer ‘free courses and certification’ through the UWI, and invites individuals to register for the courses via their links.

” We wish to state that the UWI is not affiliated with these social media pages in any way. We have no business relationship with them, nor have we authorized them to use our name or logo. We are taking this matter seriously and are currently investigating this situation,” said UWI in the release.

UWI stressed that members of the public should not interact with the pages.

“We urge you to disregard any claims made by these social media pages, or any unfamiliar page or company, regarding our institution. If you have any concerns or questions about the UWI and our offerings, please do not hesitate to contact us directly.”

The official website and social media pages of The UWI Cave Hill Campus are as follows:

Website: https://www.cavehill.uwi.eduFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/UWICaveHillInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/uwicavehillcampusLinkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/school/uwicavehillTwitter:https://www.twitter.com/UWI_CaveHillYoutube:https://www.youtube.com/c/UWICaveHillCampusBB

