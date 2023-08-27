UWI students gain hands-on experience with BHTA Loop Barbados

THE Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) continues to play its part in preparing young Barbadians for careers in the tourism industry through its Annual Internship Programme.

This year two University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus students, Rianna Eastmond and Kemuel Burke, are participating in the programme which runs for 12 weeks.

Eastmond, who is completing her Social Sciences Bachelors in Accounts, Management and Economics, states that even though she is not pursuing a degree in Tourism, her eyes are definitely set on a career in the industry which will focus on the further development of the sector.

“My interest for the industry was sparked when I did Tourism in sixth form at the Lodge School and from there I knew I wanted to be a part of this sector. However, I realized that there were many more careers and opportunities within the industry, outside of what most people generally think about. This is why I opted to pursue my degree with three minors, as there are many sides to Tourism where they can all be used.

“These sparked my interest particularly from the developmental side as it relates to areas such as rural tourism, agriculture, sports tourism and the like, all of which present opportunities for growth within the industry. I am also very interested in data analysis and research as I believe that both can be incredibly valuable when it comes to understanding the trends and patterns that are shaping the tourism industry today.”

Burke, who is in his final year of his Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management, is also interested in the development of the industry and states that his dream job is that of Minister of Tourism.

“I am also very interested in the areas of Tourism marketing and product development, specifically in some non-traditional niche segments which can work in tandem with what we now offer and attract the new traveller looking for more modern vacations.”

Both Eastmond and Burke had high praise for the first six weeks of their internship with the former stating that it has been nothing like previous programmes she participated in. She said, “This has been the most hands-on internship I have ever done. So far I have been involved in almost every aspect of the day to day operation of the BHTA from administration to marketing, to even sitting in on meetings and giving input from my perspective. It has been a great experience.

Echoing similar sentiments, Burke said, “This is definitely not a ‘sit and update the filing’ type of internship. We have been integrated into all that goes on at the Association from assisting with the duties of the members of the Secretariat to interacting with the various members. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes and a lot more to Tourism than meets the eye and we have been able to experience it all. It has been very informative and has cemented our desire to be a part of this important industry.”

BHTA CEO, Ryan Forde explained that the annual BHTA internship programme was an important activity for the association.

He said, “Working alongside these two younger tourism enthusiasts is truly a blessing as they have a ‘fresh eye and energy’ for the industry and will challenge the way we do business, how we think and how we work together. Rianna and Kemuel have two completely different skillsets and interests and this is exactly what our industry needs in terms of energetic diversification.

“The two have been mainly mentored by two other young team members Tessalee Moore and Rhea Walker, who have been with the Association for some time. Tessalee was an intern herself and has grown tremendously. It shows that there are opportunities within the industry in more ways than one. UWI has been a longtime partner of the association and this year we were lucky to be given the opportunity to tutor and guide these two young bright sparks as we aim to transition some areas of the BHTA, especially as brand Barbados looks to new markets, data analysis and diversification of our industry. Perfect timing!”