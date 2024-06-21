UWI student wins NCD Commission’s design competition

·7 min read
Home
Local News
UWI student wins NCD Commission’s design competition
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Saturday Jun 22

30°C
Barbados News

Thuo won two day passes for two persons each, to the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Resort.

Rosemary Forde

39 minutes ago

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael poses with the winner of the National NCD Commission’s polo shirt design competition, Akebulan Thuo (second from right), and the second and third-place entrants, Brooklyn Mascoll (right), and Hayley Scott (left). (Photo: GIS – Ministry of Health and Wellness)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus student Akebulan Thuo, has emerged as the winner of the National NCD Commission’s polo shirt design competition.

Thuo won two day passes for two persons each, to the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Resort.

Second and third-place winners were Brooklyn Mascoll of the St Alban’s Primary School and Hayley Scott of Christ Church Foundation School, respectively. They received prizes of one day pass for two persons each, to the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Resort.

In its effort to reach various segments of the population, the Commission engaged young people in a polo shirt design competition under the theme “A Healthier Barbados, A Healthier Me”. Forty submissions were received from students from primary and secondary schools, both public and private, and The UWI. 

The initiative builds on the implementation of the National School Nutrition Policy, by supporting the expansion of the health message across and throughout the school environments.

Entrants were judged by members of the NCD Commission in two rounds, with final tailoring by a Graphic Artist of B3 Imaging, who printed the polo shirts.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

UWI student wins NCD Commission’s design competition

Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, brief scattered showers

Barbados News

17-year-old male island’s latest shooting victim

More From

Caribbean News

Skechers open first store in Barbados

Skechers creating opportunities for persons in Barbados.

See also

Barbados News

Visitor discovered motionless in pool at St James hotel

Police are withholding the release of his name pending the protocol of official notification of his immediate family.

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in Black Rock

His identity is still unknown and is being treated as “John Doe” until his identity is confirmed.

Barbados News

Pharmacy at Randal Phillips Polyclinic closed today

Persons may access pharmaceutical services from any other polyclinic pharmacy or out-patient clinic pharmacy.

Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few brief light showers

A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

Entertainment

Watch: Steelpan meets the Great Wall in historic first

Musician Joshua Regrello plays T&T’s iconic steelpan on the Great Wall of China for 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China, T&T