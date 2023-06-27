UWI SRC responds after small earthquake off Barbados Loop Barbados

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off of Barbados over the weekend.

With at least one person asking if it could have led to some “wave action along the South coast” of the island, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) team put to bed any fears and debunked any myths due to a small event such as this.

UWI SRC said wave action from the 3.6 quake would have been “unlikely.

“This is a small event. You need a big earthquake plus uplift at a shallow depth to create any tsunami. This magnitude is not likely to even be felt by persons.”

The full details of the event are below:

2023-06-25 12:21 pm (Local Time)

2023-06-25 16:21 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 12.51N

Longitude: 59.54W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Bridgetown, Barbados, 67 km, S

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 199 km, NE

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 201 km, SE

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)