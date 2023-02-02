UWI SRC records two earthquakes in 10 hours Loop Barbados

Two earthquakes happened between last night, February 1, and today, February 2, 2023.
The events were recorded by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).
Today’s event was a 5.0 magnitude.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-02 09:13 am (Local Time)
2023-02-02 13:13 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 5.0
LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.77N
Longitude: 60.86W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 95 km, NE
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 116 km, ESE
Roseau, Dominica, 173 km, NNE
*distance and direction to epicentre
February 1, 2023
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-01 11:23 pm (Local Time)
2023-02-02 03:23 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.24N
Longitude: 61.97W
Depth: 42 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 82 km, NW
St. George’s, Grenada, 93 km, SSW
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 101 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicentre
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)