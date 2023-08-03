UWI rebrands Open Campus Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus will be rebranded as the Global Campus, as part of the institution’s evolution in a changing digital environment.

In a media release, UWI said a multifaceted Implementation Committee is being established to formulate and roll out a plan to transition the Open Campus to the Global Campus. The road map is anticipated to see incremental changes from this August, with full operationalisation in effect by January 2024 .

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, “the tremendous legacy of the Open Campus and the role it has for the future can only be secured in the context of fundamental restructuring and reengineering.”

Within that context, one major initiative to emerge from the new Global Campus, is a for-profit entrepreneurial income-generating Business School which will be named the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ).

Centred within the parameters of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the business school will specifically offer a new product line – SDG focused, postgraduate academic programmes delivered in an online format which leverages the excellence and expertise of the traditional Open Campus.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal Dr Francis O. Severin, describes the rebranding as a demonstration of the University’s faith in the asynchronous online delivery experience and expertise of the Open Campus, and how that will enable The UWI Global.

“It depicts that we are part of a bigger movement that will lead the way into the global sphere. The Open Campus is optimally placed with the technology and experience spheres to shepherd The UWI and the Region safely and efficiently into the digital global space and the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Dr Severin.

UWI Vice Chancellor Beckles says the evolution to Global Campus is a strategic move and the “next natural step” in the institution’s global strategy.

“We anticipate that the Global Campus will be a major pillar in the Revenue Revolution phase of our Triple A Strategy as through aggressive entrepreneurial activity it takes our excellent programme offerings online to the regional and global academic markets.

“This is not the first time in our 75-year legacy that we have had to evolve. We will go at it as One UWI, with our signature resolve and I have no doubt that our Global Campus will only expand our reputation as a world-class University rooted in the Caribbean,” he said.