UWI offers counselling after student dies on dorm at Mona Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Parents on the male student notified

Loop News

7 hrs ago

One of the entrances to The University of the West Indies, Mona campus in Kingston.

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona says it has deployed counsellors to support students following the death of one of their hall-mates in the Elsa Leo-Rhynie Hall of Residence on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, The UWI advised the public of the “sudden passing” of a male student in the dorm.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our condolences to the family, friends and hall-mates of the deceased student,” UWI said.

It also said that upon being notified, all protocols were activated.

“The parents of the deceased and the police were contacted, and the body of the student has been removed,” The UWI said on Wednesday.

It added that the counsellors, as well as members of the Chaplaincy Unit, have been deployed to engage students in the Elsa Leo-Rhynie Hall of Residence who need support during this difficult time.

“A similar session is being organised within the Faculty of Humanities & Education,” the UWI said.

