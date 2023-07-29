UWI defeats Dames to keep them in the demotion dungeon Loop Barbados

Claytons Kola Tonic Premier League status is hanging in the balance.

This is the position after last Thursday’s matches in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League, played at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Perennial football kings of domestic football of the early to mid-2000 period, the former league champions find themselves on the brink of demotion after suffering a 3-1 defeat to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.

Related Article

Zeco Edmee struck the right post from a free kick in the initial stages of the match, but it was UWI captain Ramon Griffith who scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute.

A free kick from the left by Niall Reid-Stephen found the unmarked Griffith who headed the ball into the goal in the 10th minute inside the six-yard box.

Ten minutes later UWI’s lead was doubled thanks to an easy tap in from Kyle Forde-Blades, courtesy of another assist from Reid-Stephen.

Tyrese Connell cut UWI’s lead in half when he scored for Notre Dame in the 30th minute, with a precise lob into the far corner from the left side of the penalty area.

Reid-Stephen got his name on the score sheet in the 43rd minute, heading in Jaron Oughterson’s cross from the right flank.

Paradise FC earned southern bragging rights after they defeated Wotton FC 2-0 in the Christ Church Derby.

Two goals in the space of three minutes was all the Dover lads needed to earn the upper hand on their opponents.

Zico Phillips scored his first goal of the season in the 17th minute, while former national forward and captain Mario Harte added the second goal in the 20th minute.