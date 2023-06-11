UWI changes reporting: 7 Earthquakes in the Caribbean in 5 days Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has lowered its threshold for the reporting of earthquakes and as such more earthquakes are being reported but the seismic activity regionally has not heightened.

This reminder comes from the UWI-SRC today, Monday, June 12, 2023, after seven quakes were reported in a five-day span.

we live in an active seismic and events of any magnitude can occur at any time

Taking care to possibly manage or allay any fears, the UWI-SRC wrote:

“Please note that we’ve changed the threshold for alerts to 3.5 so there will be more events posted. This does not mean there has been an increase in activity but a reminder that we live in an active seismic and events of any magnitude can occur at any time.”

Amongst the seven quakes, three were 4.0 or above in magnitude. The largest quake during the five days was a 4.3 on June 9, 2023. It occurred at latitude: 11.15N, longitude: 62.06W and at a depth of 48 km. The nearby cities were:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 81 km, NW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 103 km, NW

St. George’s, Grenada, 105 km, SSW

The two most recent earthquakes were recorded in the South Caribbean over the weekend off Trinidad and Tobago.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-06-11 08:10 am (Local Time)

2023-06-11 12:10 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

3.7

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.59N

Longitude: 61.89W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 42 km, WSW

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 60 km, NW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 68 km, W

*distance and direction to epicenter

DATE AND TIME:

2023-06-10 11:59 pm (Local Time)

2023-06-11 03:59 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

3.7

LOCATION:

Latitude: 12.36N

Longitude: 61.96W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St. George’s, Grenada, 41 km, NW

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 120 km, SW

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 188 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicenter