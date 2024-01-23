UWI Cave Hill receives cannabis research and development licence Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus has been granted a research and development (R&D) licence to develop cannabis products by the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BBMCLA).

Principal of UWI Cave Hill, Dr Clive Landis says this expansion into marijuana research aligns with the university’s new strategy to create added-value for the society.

He noted that the UWI Campus has the facilities and elements needed to successfully thrive in the medicinal cannabis research space. Inclusive to the R&D license, UWI has a pharmacology programme with an in-house animal facility, a commercial laboratory equipped with cutting edge technology and an agri-business facility soon to be completed in Dukes, St Thomas.

“Globally there is significant interest in the field of medicinal cannabis research; however, the number of universities capable of conducting such research remains legally restricted. Our status as a research university, issued with the necessary license and banking permissions to conduct cannabis research, now propels us to the forefront of the field,” said Dr Landis at the 3W’s Pavilion on January 19.

The Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI Cave Hill plans to use the licence to research cardiometabolic syndrome, diseases affecting central nervous system e.g. epilepsy and the use of cannabinoid products to manage patients with related qualifying diseases which will lead to transformative medical interventions against NCDs and neurodegenerative conditions.

Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Dr Damian Conhall, will be at the forefront for the medicinal cannabis projects.

While speaking at the hand over ceremony, the noted ethnopharmacologist asserted that the licence allows the UWI to lead and participate in the evolution of the cannabis industry.

“The newly issued cannabis research and development license provides an excellent opportunity for The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill to have better alignment with a growing and transformative industry in Barbados, wider Caribbean and globally.”

“The current scope of this license allows The UWI to pursue drug discovery and other important pharmacological research on cannabinoid compounds inclusive of the phytocannabinoids, synthetic cannabinoids, endocannabinoids, and other related phytochemicals from the Cannabis plant. These research opportunities are endless within our current research facilities which includes over 2,000 square feet of generalised bench research area, a cell culture laboratory and animal testing facilities,” he said.

“The benefits are endless as these medicinal interventions can create wealth and health opportunities impacting the quality of life of Barbadians who can benefit directly and indirectly via an upward trend in the country’s gross domestic product,” Dr Conhall continued.