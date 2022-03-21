UWI: Caribbean must prepare for impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Loop Barbados

The Caribbean needs to prepare for the fallout that will occur following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost three weeks ago.

This was discussed at length at a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum hosted by the University of the West Indies’ Office of the Vice-Chancellor and the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) on March 10.

The event sought to examine the implications for the global oil industry under the theme “Of Ukraine Oil”.

During his opening remarks, the UWI’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said: “There remains a challenge within fine universities to accept the principle of militarism as a primary form of public management. We support in general, the notion that diplomacy is not simply intellectualism nor a low valued proposition as we entered the 21st century”.

Speaking pointedly to the impact of the conflict on the Caribbean region he stated: “The world will now be called upon to engage and embrace and absorb the significance of an energy crisis and the significance of food security for these nations. They constitute a significant setback for nation-building in the Caribbean. Since we are vulnerable to the volatility of energy supply and prices and we are vulnerable to the volatility in the supply and prices of food.”

The forum was chaired by SALISES University Director Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee. It featured remarks by SALISES Professor of Practice Ambassador Dr Richard L Bernal, as well as Senior Director of the Economic Planning and Research Planning Institute of Jamaica James Stewart, with the keynote by the Management Consultant of the Seladon Petroleum Associates Limited Bashir Badawi.

Ambassador Bernal described the potential economic global implications including increases in the price of oil, natural gas, food, shipping and air travel alongside the rippling effects on budgets, stock exchanges and foreign exchange markets. He cautioned: “While Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be a European event like the First and Second World War–which were essentially European–it is going to have global implications, including an increase in global inequities, the developing countries, the poor countries, with less resilience, less capacity for recovery and reorganisation.”

He added, however: “It is going to spur a renewed effort to promote the green economy and to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. It will also mean that some of the unused capacity in countries will be utilised for the production of oil and gas. We’ll also see the accelerated development of new resources such as those in Guyana.”

Badawi delivered a presentation illustrating the ramifications of Europe’s dependency on Russian crude and natural gas along with the extended impacts for the Caribbean region. He also spoke to managing the energy trilemma, namely energy security, energy poverty and energy sustainability. The international energy consultant said this has become the main priority of governments especially Caribbean island states that are prone to the effects of climate change.

Building on the concept, Badawi went on to highlight key considerations for Caribbean nations. These included nationally determined contributions according to the Paris accord, energy transition policies, increasing oil prices, the challenges of alternative energy, long-term geopolitical effects, inflation and the possibility of a global recession.

He called on Caribbean governments to adjust their approach stating: “It’s very important for governments to understand that the oil industry must operate in a different way and governments must also change the way they approach the oil industry and work with them.” He also encouraged regional leaders to look closely at the geo-political changes further afield to guarantee their oil supply and improve competitiveness.

Looking to the near future, the probable increases in import costs and the knock-on effects for other industries, Badawi said, “we are concerned about the inflationary pressure that this is causing and we are looking very closely at the next two quarters to see whether we will have a global recession as we did back in 2008.”

Stewart focused on the economic implications of the crisis for Jamaica: “Not surprisingly the impact of the higher crude prices, the imposition of financial sanctions and a US ban of energy imports from Russia are already being felt in Jamaica.”

However, he noted that the full magnitude is largely dependent on the duration and outcome of the war concluding: “While the situation remains very fluid, it is clear that the shorter the duration the more limited the impact would be, however a victory for Russia can mean that sanctions would remain in place for an extended period, thereby worsening the impact on countries like Jamaica.”

In terms of possible policy responses, Stewart recommended continued development, implementation and fast-tracking of initiatives to reduce the island’s dependence on fossil fuels; increased productivity and mitigation of the effects on domestic inflation. He was careful to note that although the size and duration of the conflict remain unknown, some initiatives are already in train to mitigate the impact in the short to medium term.