UWI Blackbirds put 11 goals pass Youth Milan in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

During a weekend of close results and keenly contested encounters in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds produced a massive result to remain at the top of Zone 2.

Last Sunday at the Mahaica playing field in Speightstown, the Blackbirds hammered Youth Milan 11-1.

Earlier in the evening at the same venue, another northern representative found themselves on the losing end as Whitehall Football Academy were defeated by Deacons Football Club 4-1.

Over at Bagatelle, there were debut victories for United Stars Alliance (USA) and St Philip Football Academy who defeated Villa United and WRBSSC respectively, with a similar score line of 2-1.

Red Hill and Hothersal Turning United played to an entertaining 5-5 draw at Bridgefield, and Caribbean United kept the goals flowing at the Bridgefield ground as they defeated FC Mega Ballers 5-0.

Briar Hall playing field produced more competitive encounters as Greens United edged the Barbados Fire Service 3-2 and Young Boyz and Dayrell’s Road played to a 0-0 tie.

Clayton’s Kola Tonic Notre Dame’s Antone “Pookie” Greaves scored twice against Pride of Gall Hill in a 2-2 draw last weekend

On Saturday evening at the Bagatelle grounds, the spectators were treated to 10 goals.

In the first match of the evening Mavericks Sports Club defeated Hilaby Football Club 4-3 and Empire Sports Club scored late to defeat home team Bagatelle Football Club 2-1.

Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and Pride of Gall Hall played to a 2-2 tie and Paradise Football Club eased pass Premier League counterparts Scotty’s Car Rentals St Andrew Lions 3-2, at the Briar Hall grounds.

Valery playing field played host for the southern derby between Wotton Football Club and Abrahams United Silver Sands, which Wotton won 3-2.

In the feature match, no goals were scored between Ellerton Football Club and Brittons Hill Football Club.

Tournament contenders Weymouth Wales found it challenging versus a youthful Pinelands outfit but utilized their experience to earn a 2-1 victory.