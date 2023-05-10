UWI Blackbirds press brakes on Weymouth Wales winning spree Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds have done what many thought was impossible.

That is, take some points away from Weymouth Wales.

Last Sunday night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, Wales and UWI played to an exciting 1-1 result.

It was the first blemish in Wales’ record, who had previously won each of their nine matches in convincing fashion.

Meanwhile it was an encouraging result for the Blackbirds, who have made an inconsistent start to the Premiership and were just two points off the drop zone.

UWI struck the first blow in the 28th minute via a long-range effort from Niall Reid-Stephen.

Weymouth Wales Nadre Butcher was under close surveillance last Sunday evening versus UWI Blackbirds.

The national midfielder intercepted a pass in the midfield, and advanced towards the Wales goal, then drilled a powerful left footed shot into bottom left-hand corner, beyond goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

The Blackbirds’ lead would last up until the 68th minute. Wales ever reliable front man Kemar Headley was the beneficiary of a poor clearance, and with defenders racing at him at the top of the box, he bravely took a right foot shot which went through a host of players and into the net, leaving goalkeeper Shaquan Phillips motionless.

Wales tried tirelessly to breach UWI’s youthful defense, but good organization and brave defending ensured that no further goals were scored, and a point was definitely going to Cave Hill.

The “Green Machine” maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with 28 points from 10 matches, nine more points than second-placed Brittons Hill FC who have played two games less.