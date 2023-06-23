UWI, BCC resume regular hours, BVTB cancels classes Loop Barbados

Tertiary education institutions in Barbados are open today, Friday, June 23.

These include the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus, the Barbados Community College and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology.

However, continuing education facility The Skills Training has cancelled classes.

At around 7:30am, the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus posted on their socials that regular hours resume today.

In light of the all clear given this morning, SJPIT said that normal operations will resume. This includes the the scheduled classes for Distance and Continuing Education/Open and Flexible Learning Centre and the Barbados Construction Gateway Training Initiative programme.

Over in Tichbourne, Howells X Ivy, BCC has issued a statement saying the College will be open for business today, Friday, June 23, as a result of the all clear given after the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

However, allowances will be made for members of staff who have difficulty arriving on time, due to any challenges being experienced.

The College will continue to do its best to ensure that it serves its internal and external stakeholders.

Meanwhile, classes are cancelled at the Barbados Vocational Training Board (BVTB), commonly known as Skills Training.

Classes will resume as normal on Monday, June 26.