UWI and Paradise win big in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) ended their journey of shame in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League over the weekend when they played their final game of the 2024 season last Sunday evening at BFA Wildey Turf.

The Academy was defeated 3-0 by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, their 17th defeat out of the 18 matches played.

The three goals conceded means the 2023 Division One champions accumulated a total of 70 goals against them, while scoring just 13.

The Blackbirds victory sealed second position, an impressive performance from a very youthful unit.

The University of the West Indies Blackbirds were worthy contenders in this year’s Premier League (photo courtesy: Alison Ince Photography)

Tyrel Waldrond scored the opening goal in the 11th minute, then Mikkel Grant doubled the Blackbirds’ lead in the 19th minute.

Shamari Harewood capped off an impressive evening for UWI with the third goal in the 58th minute.

Paradise FC’s skipper and talisman Armando “Sugar” Lashley registered a hat-trick as the Dover boys defeated Deacons FC 6-3.

Lashley scored in the 11th, 42nd and 77th minutes. He was ably assisted by teenage winger Rojae Collins in the 18th minute, Jamal Watson-Cummins in the 27th minute and Winston Maynard in the 80th minute.

Deacons tried to make a contest of the match, but they could not contain the Paradise attack, and managed just half the amount of goals as their opponents.

Kavian Inniss scored in the 45th minute, center back Danico Watson scored for the second consecutive game in the 64th minute, and sharp-shooter Shaquan Haynes scored just four minutes later to make the score 6-3.