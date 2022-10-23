UWI and Paradise advance in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

A Jadon McCollin hat-trick sent the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds flying into the quarterfinals of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf last Saturday evening UWI easily dismissed the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) 7-2 in the opening fixture of the men’s double header.

In the 8:00 pm encounter Paradise FC registered three second half goals to defeat a youthful but spirited Pinelands FC 3-0.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

The Blackbirds continued their rich goal scoring form from the preliminary round where they scored 32 goals in five matches.

McCollin scored in the 29th, 31st and 57th minutes. Former national youth team player Kobe Shepherd chipped in with two goals in the 6th and 44th minutes, while captain Ramon Griffith and Rovaldo Massiah scored the other goals for the Blackbirds.

Kobe Shepherd of UWI Blackbirds scored twice versus the Barbados Soccer Academy

Azure Cumberbatch (47th) and Corey Hoyte (75th) scored for BSA.

Paradise FC sent an early message to Pinelands FC when national forward Armando Lashley was played through one-on-one in the 4th minute, but goalkeeper Jeremy Foster produced a brave, point-blank save.

Two minutes later Ackeel Applewhaite struck the outside of the right upright from just outside of the penalty area.

After these near misses Pinelands settled and played a patient and attractive style of football which brought some goal scoring opportunities.

Ray Francis, Damar Maloney, and Joshua Whitehall were key components to the Pinelands’ attacking play, while captain Jafari Watson was a formidable force in defense.

Lashley broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. A cross from the right by Mario Harte found Lashley unmarked in the six-yard box, and he converted the easiest of opportunities.

Paradise’s FC Ackeel Applewhaite

The second goal was a carbon copy of the first, as substitute Nicoli Brathwaite, played a precise cross from the right and Lashley scored at the far post with a well-struck left footed shot.

National Under-17 forward Shamari Harewood sealed the victory for the Dover lads with a simple finish from inside the penalty area, after dribbling by two Pinelands defenders.

Paradise will now face UWI in the quarterfinals.