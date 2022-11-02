UWI and FVFC Femini book final spots in BFA Women’s Super League Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds flew into the finals of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League Cup competition last Saturday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

UWI outplayed and outscored the youthful RF Prime 4-1, to earn a place in the November 12 final.

The Blackbirds’ opponents in the final will be Fitts Village Football Club (FVFC) Femini, who overcame a nervous penalty shootout to defeat Kickstart Rush Genesis 4-3.

On Saturday evening, the Cave Hill ladies displayed their experience and technical superiority on their way to a comfortable victory.

Rianna Cyrus sent UWI into the lead in the 25th minute, but that lead was short lived as Kerisha Catlyn leveled the score a minute later.

Cyrus restored UWI’s lead in the 28th minute and it would remain this way until the interval.

Shanice Stevenson came to the party in the second half and scored twice to seal the victory for the UWI ladies.

Stevenson’s first goal came with a bit of fortune, as RF Prime goalkeeper Christina Wharton mishandled a timid free kick from the national midfielder, and the ball trickled over the line in the 45th minute.

UWI’s fourth goal came with the final kick of the game, when Stevenson was granted too much time and space to unleash a powerful right footed shot from 35 yards.

Regular time nor extra time could not separate FVFC Femini and Kickstart Rush Genesis, so the dreaded penalty shootout was the decision-maker.

FVFC players were more clinical and were rewarded with a place in the final, after scoring four of their five spot kicks, while Kickstart Rush Genesis converted three.