UV newbies and veterans give 12th edition an awesome review Loop Barbados

UV Vibe 2022 was an awesome celebration.

That was the general consensus as Loop interviewed patrons during and after UV at La Belle Lawns in Lower Estate, St George on Sunday, July 24.

Patrons had four food stations to choose from with the two main food buffets being catered by Tim’s Restaurant and the second by Sweetfield Manor. The others were provided by two sponsors.

There were at least nine bars at the all-inclusive breakfast party and therefore, patrons did not have to contend with long lines throughout the course of the morning. According to one interviewee: “I gaw control my eating… too much food!”

UV patrons truly feted from night to morning, from 2am to just after 10am. They saw the food dishes transition from breakfast to brunch and then lunch. There was even a tea and coffee station that offered Lucozade energy drinks once the sun came up.

SunMix girls along with Campari and Hennessy drink runners walked the crowd and kept the snacks and drinks flowing directly to patrons around the venue in their pumping spots.

And the icing on the proverbial cake for organiser Mario Turton was surprise shots for his birthday with Hypasounds, Fadda Fox and others on stage. Then though playing stage shy, he was back quickly on stage jumping with Fadda Fox as he sang “Do you remember UV in Prior Park? Ahhhhh!”

Watch the video to see how the vibes were up all morning long.

Video credit: @BeKerriedAway