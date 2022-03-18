US$10m lawsuit filed against Shenseea, label | Loop Barbados

US-based musician, Anastas ‘Pupa Nas-T’ Hackett, has reportedly filed a US$10-million complaint against Jamaican recording artiste Shenseea and her US-based Interscope Records label over the clearance of the sample for Shenseea’s song, ‘Lick’, with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Denise Belfon song, ‘Work’, is the source of contention, as the song forms the hook of ‘Lick’.

Hackett produced and co-wrote ‘Work’ in 1999 with Harkness Taitt. Hackett confirmed that there is an issue with the clearance of the single, calling it “an administrative issue”.

“It is a live issue in the courts right now, and I have legal counsel, so I can’t say much,” Hackett said.

The plaintiffs, Hackett and his company Traveling Man Productions, LLC, are being represented by NY attorney Courtney K Davy. They are seeking over US$10 million in damages, profits accrued from’Lick’, and attorney fees.

The complaint reportedly names Chinsea Linda Lee, which is Shenseea’s real name, Interscope Records, the UK-based Atal Music Limited and their employee Alexandre Escolier as defendants.

Atal Music Limited and Escolier were allegedly contracted by Shenseea’s representatives to clear the sample of ‘Work’ for use in ‘Lick’.

In addition to damages, profits and costs, the attorneys requested in the lawsuit for a trial by jury, and that the court order Shenseea and her co-defendants to destroy and remove all traces of the song ‘Lick’ from the public domain.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 3, 2022. It cites an alleged “violation of the United States Copyright Act”.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s attorneys is contending that Hackett withheld his consent for the use of ‘Work’, because he found the terms offered by the defendants “inadequate”. The lawsuit further alleges that the song, which was released on January 21, 2022, was done “without authority or consent” from the plaintiffs and “without providing proper credit to the plaintiffs”.

The lawyers for the plaintiff alleged that in January of 2022, the defendants were placed on notice that they “were using plaintiffs’ work without authorisation and that they are infringing the plaintiffs’ copyright”.

However, the defendants “failed to correct their actions”, the suit alleged.

A comment was sought from Shenseea’s team via email but none was received up to the time of publication.