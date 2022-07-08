US Visa renewal interview waiver for up to 4 years after expiration | Loop Barbados

Barbadians, who had a US visa issued by the US Embassy – Bridgetown, and which expired over the past four years or less, can easily renew their visa without having to endure an interview.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of services at the Embassy in Wildey, the renewal interview waiver has been extended to 48 months.

What is the Renewal Interview Waiver Process for Non-Immigrant Visas?

US Embassy Bridgetown’s Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) process allows certain individuals who are renewing their visas to forego the visa interview. Please read all the information below to determine whether you qualify for the RIW process. RIW applications can only be submitted by mail.

What is needed to qualify for the waiver?

To qualify for the RIW process, you must meet all the following criteria:

You are a citizen, resident and passport holder of BarbadosYour previous visa was issued at the US Embassy – Bridgetown;You are renewing the same category of visa;The current passport you are applying with is the same nationality passport which contains your previous visa;The prior visa was issued for its full validity;The prior visa expired less than 48 months ago;You have not been arrested or convicted for any criminal offenses; andYou must be able to submit the passport containing your previous visa.

Who else besides Barbadians can benefit from this waiver?

If you are a citizen, resident and passport holder of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and meet all the other criteria listed above, you would also qualify.

Which visa categories are eligible for the RIW process?

The following visa categories are eligible for the RIW process. RIW applicants in the following visa categories must submit the following documents with their visa application and passport:

Temporary Visitor for Business/Pleasure (B1/B2)

DS-160 application confirmation page

Alien Crewmember (C1/D)

Official letter from the airline or cruise line verifying employment and confirming arrival/docking dates in the United States