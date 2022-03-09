US travellers arriving with wrong COVID tests | Loop Barbados

Tourism Minister Senator Lisa Cummins is reminding travellers that a rapid antigen test or PCR test is required for entry to Barbados.

The Minister of Tourism and International Transport was speaking at the first quarterly general meeting of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association today when she disclosed that up to 95 per cent of travellers from the United States experienced problems after arriving at the Grantley Adams International Airport with the wrong test.

Minister Cummins pointedly state that the issue persisted in the US market and officials were “not seeing as many difficulties with Canadian or UK travellers”.

She appealed to tourism stakeholders to provide their travel partners and US visitors with accurate information. She stated that kits or home tests will not be permitted.

“Walgreens, CVS, Duane Reid tests are widely being marketed in the US…Those tests are not being accepted by our health officials in Barbados and the marketing in the US of those three locations as test facilities is creating no end of issues because people see them as travel tests,” explained the Minister of Tourism.

“[Travellers] are not necessarily taking the time to actually read the protocols to see what is required because they are just going on the basis of what is marketed,” she continued, while also noting that airport officials have not experienced any problems with travellers arriving with rapid antigen tests since Government changed the protocols.

Touching on the BIMSafe App, Cummins instructed BHTA members to encourage visitors to download the app before arriving in Barbados as it will reduce processing time. She noted that the average time BIMsafe users spent in the airport was nine minutes, which included disembarking the plane and going through immigration. Meanwhile, non-user spent upwards of 11 minutes.

“We are also seeing that persons who are coming in with the BIMSafe App are coming through the airport much more quickly than those who are not coming in with the BIMSafe App.”

“We have estimated that we would wish to see no more than 20 mins clearance time for the entire process at the airport including baggage collection and customs,” she stated.