US to block millions for Egypt over human rights

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Biden administration has decided to deny $130 million of military aid allocated for Egypt over the country’s failure to comply with human rights conditions laid out by the State Department, according to a senior State Department official, congressional sources and activists.

The rare move against a close ally comes just days before a January 30 deadline for the State Department to announce plans for the funds, which are the remaining portion of a controversial $300 million tranche of aid that was split up in September with just over half given to Egypt then and the remaining amount held back until now over human rights concerns.

“The last place that needs $130 million is Egypt,” the senior State Department official said, adding that Congress has been informed and there is “complete consensus” within the department on the recommendation that Secretary of State Antony Blinken not allow Egypt to receive the money which will now be allotted to other countries.

Two congressional sources confirmed that they were briefed on Wednesday about the State Department’s plans, and human rights activists who spoke with CNN had also been informed.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that the status of the money has not changed and that Blinken “has yet to make a determination.” Blinken spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on Thursday about a range of issues, including human rights, but the department’s summary of the call did not mention the aid money.

