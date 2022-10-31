US Prosecutor on child abuse, assault charges goes to court this week Loop Barbados

A Maryland state prosecutor who was arrested on child abuse and assault charges last week is out of a job and set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing this week.

Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday that Assistant State’s Attorney Rashad Wright is no longer working for the office.

The Capital Gazette reports that Wright was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police on October 4 after a 911 caller said they saw a girl running away from an older man in Glen Burnie, according to charging documents. The girl’s age was not immediately released.

Officers found Wright, 33, and the alleged victim outside. Wright said she had gotten into trouble and had run away from home, police wrote in charging documents.

The girl told police Wright had struck her with a belt. A police sergeant later found that the girl had marks from the belt on her wrists and thighs, according to charging documents.

Wright is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse. His attorney, Peter O’Neill, said Wright had punished the child legally and described Wright as an “outstanding prosecutor, father and husband.”

Wright is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 2.

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS