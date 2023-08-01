US NHC:Area of low-pressure NE of Northern Leeward Islands moving N/NW Loop Barbados

US NHC:Area of low-pressure NE of Northern Leeward Islands moving N/NW
Caribbean News

Invest 96-L has become less organised

July 31, 2023 02:35 PM ET

Photo: NOAA

An area of low pressure located about 650 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has become less organised since last night, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its 2 pm forecast.

Despite the development, NHC said the low pressure still has a small area of gale-force winds to the east of its centre.

“Environmental conditions still appear somewhat conducive for a tropical depression or tropical storm to develop during the next couple of days while the system moves north-westward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic,” NHC said.

