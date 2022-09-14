US NHC updates forecast for tropical waves of concern Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says one of the two tropical waves it is monitoring in the Atlantic Ocean is becoming better organised.

In the forecast this morning, NHC said, “conventional and low-earth orbit satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organised since yesterday afternoon.”

Environmental conditions appear to be favourable for the wave to develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Meanwhile, NHC said the second tropical wave, which is located near the Cabo Verde Islands, also exhibited some change in shower and thunderstorm activity.

“Environmental conditions appear only marginally favourable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. It has a near zero chance of development in the next 48 hours and a low (20 per cent) chance in the next 5 days,” NHC said.