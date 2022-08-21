US NHC forecast tropical storm conditions for Mexico & Texas Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
US NHC forecast tropical storm conditions for Mexico & Texas Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

No testing on arrival at GAIA for unvaxxed travellers

Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Barbados

US NHC forecast tropical storm conditions for Mexico & Texas

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

Young man shot in the ankle at a social event

Gas and diesel drop below fuel cap

US NHC: Disturbance gathering strength in Gulf of Mexico

Body of second Jamaican who jumped from US bridge found

Canon Ivan Harewood passes, PM expresses condolences

Census resumes: Minister says police solved Fraud, Impersonation issue

Sunday Aug 21

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

August 20, 2022 09:26 AM ET

Photo: NOAA

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Heavy rains, with the potential to cause flash flooding, is in the forecast from the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) for south Texas and north-eastern Mexico as Potential Tropical Depression Four nears land.

The disturbance is located about 200 miles (325 km) south-southeast from land.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of north-eastern Mexico late this afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight and Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande. The Lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

The disturbance has maximum sustained winds that are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

NHC said there is a chance for the disturbance to strengthen slightly and become a tropical storm later today.

If that does occur, the storm will be named Danielle.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought

Caribbean News

US reports spike in weapons smuggling to the Caribbean

Travel

No testing on arrival at GAIA for unvaxxed travellers

More From

Travel

No testing on arrival at GAIA for unvaxxed travellers

Un-vaccinated travellers will require a rapid antigen test or PCR test, which should be taken within 3 days of arrival

Barbados News

See also

Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Barbados

West and Central districts impacted

Caribbean News

‘2 boys one time, Oh God,’ says dad of J’cans who jumped off US bridge

Younger Bulgin brother still missing

Community

Sir Henry hopes his friend Dr Dorothy Cooke-Johnson’s legacy lives on

He said that she trule advocated to raise awareness of cancer after her husband’s passing

Caribbean News

US NHC forecast tropical storm conditions for Mexico & Texas

Heavy rains, with the potential to cause flash flooding, is in the forecast from the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) for south Texas and north-eastern Mexico as Potential Tropical De

Travel

Cayman lifts all COVID travel restrictions

Proof of vaccination no longer required to enter the country