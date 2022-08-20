US NHC: Disturbance gathering strength in Gulf of Mexico Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has forecast that the latest tropical cyclone of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season could develop either today or tomorrow.

The system of concern is a broad area of low pressure located over the south-western Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche.

While the low pressure is producing poorly organised, NHC said environmental conditions appear favourable for slow development of a tropical depression later today or tomorrow while the system is moving north-westward across the south-western Gulf of Mexico.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Danielle.

The low pressure is expected to move inland over north-eastern Mexico and NHC said this will end its chances of development.