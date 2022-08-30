US man on flight from Jamaica held with cocaine in ‘milk powder’ bags Loop Barbados

An arriving passenger at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA, had his trip turned sour when US Customs and Border Protection officers seized his potentially hallucinating whole milk.

On August 19, US citizen Anthony Xavier Nassy Tyrell arrived on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica. CBP officers conducted a baggage exam on Tyrell’s luggage, discovering eight bags of a Jamaican brand of powdered milk, the CBP said in a recent release.

CBP officers escorted Tyrell to a private search room where the bags were examined, revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Tyrell was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, the release said.

The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately nine pounds, with an estimated street value of US$150,000.

According to the CBP, this translates to approximately 25,000 doses (100-200 mg). A lethal dose of cocaine is roughly one to three grams, so the amount seized by CBP and kept out of our neighbourhoods would be roughly 2,000 lethal doses.

“The smuggling of illicit drugs poses a significant threat to our nation, and CBP is determined to keep these drugs off our streets,” said Francis J Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “As America’s unified border security agency, our employees are dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from these substances.”

Tyrell now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office in the US Eastern District Court of New York.

All defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.