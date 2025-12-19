barbados-gazette-logo
CDB pleased with new ratings from Standard and Poor’s National minimum wage to go up, increase also for security guards NOW on the move to combat domestic violence Winter season well poised to take off Bajan fruit cake taking shape WINAIR adding Barbados as part of new 2026 routes
World News

US Justice Department begins releasing government Epstein files 

19 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

BREAKING,

News|Donald Trump

The United States Department of Justice has begun to release part of its trove of files documenting the life and crimes of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But Friday’s much anticipated release is expected to fall short of the publication of the full Epstein file called for under a recently passed law.

list of 3 items

end of list

Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche warned that some documents would be delayed, in order to ensure the privacy of Epstein’s victims.

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks,” Blanche told Fox News.

“So today, several hundred thousand, and then, over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

That is likely to spur outrage — and the possibility of a backlash from the US Congress, which set a 30-day deadline for the release in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

 

Support us

Related News

18 December 2025

‘No evidence’ Bondi Beach attackers trained in the Philippines: Official 

10 December 2025

Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon’s extradition request over Beirut blast 

17 December 2025

DRC says M23 vow to pull out of Uvira is a ‘distraction’ 

15 December 2025

Bondi Beach attack: What do we know about the victims, suspects? 