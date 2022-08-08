US Hurricane Centre continues to monitor tropical wave Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has increased the probability that the next tropical cyclone of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season could develop this week.

In the forecast this morning, NHC said there is a 20 per cent chance that a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms, which is located south of the Cabo Verde islands, could become a tropical wave over the next 48 hours.

This is up from the near zero per cent chance given on Sunday.

Photo: NHC

There is still a medium chance of the system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

NHC said: “Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of this week.”

If a tropical storm or hurricane does develop, it will be called Danielle.