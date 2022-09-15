US Embassy resumes non-immigrant visa services Loop Barbados

From this month, the US Embassy in Bridgetown has resumed the processing of routine in-person appointments for non-immigrant visas categories.

A media release from the embassy states that the Department of State has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of non-immigrant visa applicants through December 31.

This new authorization applies to travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence. This authorization does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants.

Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for an interview waiver. Due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions to our operations since March 2020, demand is high for B1/B2 tourism and business visas and wait times may be lengthy for appointments in this category.

To schedule an appointment, please visit bb.usembassy.gov/visas.

For more information see: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas.html