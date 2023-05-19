US Embassy announces changes for receiving passports Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Changes take effect from May 19

Loop News

6 hrs ago

The US Embassy in Barbados has a new procedure for receiving passports.

Effective May 19, packages mailed directly to the US Embassy will no longer be accepted.

Packages received after May 19 will be returned to the sender without visa action.

Applicants are advised to follow the updated instructions sent via email to ensure packages arrive at the courier location.

The new process will ensure recipients are able to track the location of passport(s) using the airway bill.

There is only one free approved location for drop off and pick up of Consular packages included in the visa fee:

Courier Facility : DHL HEAD OFFICE Bridgetown Address : DHL EXPRESS BARBADOS Airport Commercial Center Pilgrim Road Christchurch Bridgetown

Applicants residing outside of Barbados but within the Consular District have the option of purchasing ‘Premium Delivery Service’ to collect their documents for an additional fee, (Visit: http://ow.ly/vSOI50OjHZk to see the list of courier locations), or they must collect their documents from the DHL office in Barbados at no additional cost.

