US Customs seize T&T cookbook with cocaine hidden inside | Loop Barbados

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized a package with a hardcover high school cookbook with cocaine hidden inside.

Officials said several of the recipes in “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean” were cut out to make room for a rectangular packet of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

Officers at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee made the discovery on February 17.

The shipment originated in Trinidad and Tobago and was being sent to an address in the Little Caribbean neighbourhood of New York City.

Area Port Director Michael Neipert said smugglers find innovative ways to conceal drugs and other illegal items.

Neipert said: “How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine?”

“Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

Officials were able to catch the suspicious item as US importers provide advance information about container cargo, express consignment shipments, and some international mail parcels bound for the United States. The CBP uses the data to target and intercept high-risk shipments.

US Customs said personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that enable them to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods.

The Area Port of Memphis covers ports of entry in Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. The Field Office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.