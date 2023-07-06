US Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions appointed Loop Barbados

United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has announced the appointment of the first US Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

Addressing CARICOM leaders in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Blinken announced that Michael Ben’Ary – a very experienced DOJ prosecutor – will serve as the United States’ very first coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

The announcement follows continued dialogue between CARICOM and the US on the issue of crime in the region and the proliferation of illegal firearms from the US.

“We’re also working together to address another priority that you share, and that is to stem the rising tide of violent crime taking a devastating toll on communities across the region – especially, we know, young people – hurting local business, undercutting foreign investment, eroding the trust of citizens in their governments,” Blinken told the leaders.

“Last July, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This included new federal provisions that increase criminal penalties to up to 15 years in jail for traffickers, straw purchasers. This is a tool that’s vital for holding accountable those who smuggle US arms to the Caribbean.”

Blinken said the US supports the creation of CARICOM’s new Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, which is improving information sharing among law enforcement agencies and strengthening the capacity of countries to investigate gun-related crimes.

Last month at a meeting with Caribbean leaders in the Bahamas, US Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated her administration’s commitment to disrupt gun trafficking. She announced then the creation of a Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

She said this effort will be aided by the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Joe Biden signed last year, and includes new federal criminal offenses for firearms trafficking and straw purchases.