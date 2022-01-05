US charges Colombian man with conspiracy to kill Haiti’s President

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mario Palacios was extradited to the US from Panama on Tuesday, Colombian National Place said in a statement.

Palacios was one of the few suspects that managed to flee the country after Moise’s assassination. He eventually ended up in Jamaica, where he was captured by authorities for entering the country illegally. How Palacios escaped Haiti remains unknown.

On Tuesday, Palacios was being deported from Jamaica to his home country when he was intercepted during a layover in Panama, according to a US Department of Justice (DOJ) statement. He was subsequently extradited from Panama to Miami, it said.

“The three countries (Panama, Colombia, and United States) were in constant contact coordinating this deportation and the last extradition to the United States yesterday,” said the director general of the National Police of Colombia, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia.

Read More