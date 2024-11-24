US-Based Soca Artist Protests Vybz Kartel’s Carnival Friday Performance With Hunger Strike 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. November 29, 2024: U.S.-based Trinidadian Soca artist Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath has launched a hunger strike to protest Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel’s scheduled performance on Carnival Friday 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Kartel, known offstage as Adidja Palmer, is set to appear at the One Caribbean Music Festival on February 28, 2025, the same night as the highly anticipated Soca Monarch competition.

Vybz Kartel

Expressing his frustration on Instagram, Yankey Boy acknowledged his admiration for Kartel but voiced concerns about the event’s timing. “Soca Monarch is a platform for our upcoming artists to showcase their talent. Bringing Kartel on this night could overshadow our culture,” he stated.

He also criticized the blending of dancehall and Soca during key Caribbean events, noting experiences at Labour Day in Brooklyn and Miami Carnival. “This isn’t representing our culture. It’s a disservice to Soca,” he said.

Promoters RespondIn a statement, the organizers of the One Caribbean Music Festival clarified that the event will feature a diverse lineup with 80% Soca and 20% other genres. “Our event aims to celebrate the best of Caribbean music while respecting Trinidad’s rich Carnival traditions,” the statement read.

Organizers also dismissed a viral social media video confirming Kartel’s performance, emphasizing that it was not officially released by the festival. Details of the full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mixed Reactions from the IndustryThe debate has sparked widespread discussion on social media and airwaves. Soca star Fayann Lyons-Alvarez defended the inclusion of dancehall acts, highlighting the unity among Caribbean artists. “We’ve been part of reggae shows and festivals. It’s about promoting culture and celebrating our shared heritage,” she said.

Lyons-Alvarez dismissed claims that Kartel’s presence would diminish Soca’s prominence, noting, “Soca Monarch hasn’t been held for years, yet there wasn’t this level of outcry. This festival is a showcase, not a takeover.”

As discussions continue, the One Caribbean Music Festival organizers say they remain committed to presenting a celebration of the region’s diverse music and culture, ensuring Soca remains a focal point for Carnival 2025.